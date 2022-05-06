Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 103,209 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

