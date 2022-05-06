Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 103,209 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
