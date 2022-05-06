TitanSwap Market Capitalization Hits $162.01 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $162.01 million and $3.40 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00008440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,944.37 or 1.00002443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029769 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

