Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 80,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 229,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,967,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.