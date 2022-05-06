Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.