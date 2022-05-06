Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $58.75 million and $28.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $53.42 or 0.00148398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

