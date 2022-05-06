Total Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. 1,243,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,735. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

