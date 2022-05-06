Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 777,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,018. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

