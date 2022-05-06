Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after buying an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,889,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $213.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.