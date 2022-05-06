Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 3,736,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.1687 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

