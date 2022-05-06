Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.13

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 384068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
