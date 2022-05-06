Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.13

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 384068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

