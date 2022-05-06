TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $27.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TPIC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 1,914,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,203. The firm has a market cap of $456.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $51.79.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 596,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

