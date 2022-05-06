TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 44,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,239. The firm has a market cap of $452.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TPI Composites by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.