TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 86,922 shares of company stock valued at $199,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

