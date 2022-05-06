Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $202.62. 38,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,521. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

