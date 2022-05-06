Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get Traeger alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.