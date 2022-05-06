Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.25 billion.

TT stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. 20,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.31.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

