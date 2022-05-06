Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.34

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 154168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tremor International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

