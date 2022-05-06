Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Trimble updated its FY22 guidance to $2.71-2.86 EPS.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,665,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,250,000 after acquiring an additional 233,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,015,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.