trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

TRVG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $667.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

