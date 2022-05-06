Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TROX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tronox by 1,226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

