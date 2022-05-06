True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given a C$7.75 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$7.75 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.52. 213,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,013. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$578.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.23.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.