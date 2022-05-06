Truist Financial Increases Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $270.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.04.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.