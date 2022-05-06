Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 226 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $106.10. 46,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

