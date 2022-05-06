Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,915. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.09 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

