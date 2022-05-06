Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $136.37. 179,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,966. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

