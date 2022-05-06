Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.48.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL traded down $25.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.14. 223,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,413. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

