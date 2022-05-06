Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,838 shares of company stock worth $62,907,477. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.64. 166,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.