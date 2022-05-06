Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. 80,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,816. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

