Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 316,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.51. 4,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.