Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,986,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $176.12. 466,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,953. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

