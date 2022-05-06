Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 190 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,236,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.34. 676,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,260. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

