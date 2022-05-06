Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

