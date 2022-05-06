Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

