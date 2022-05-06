Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $493.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

