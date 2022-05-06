Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 10,439 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $6,942,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Ferrari stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.86. 693,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,531. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

