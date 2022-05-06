Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 205,580 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 207.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,580 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 475,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 214,173 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,735 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

FLO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

