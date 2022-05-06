Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 47,415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

