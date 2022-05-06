Twin Tree Management LP Sells 5,378 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. 786,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,757. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.