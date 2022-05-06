Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $981,173.41 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. 23,123,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,633,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

