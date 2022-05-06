Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

TWO stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,046,000 after buying an additional 3,795,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 1,331,884 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

