U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. 58,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,251. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.23. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.