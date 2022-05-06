Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

UBER stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 659,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

