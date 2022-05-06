Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 659,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.