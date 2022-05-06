Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.85.

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. Udemy has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

