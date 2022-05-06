Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.88

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 6509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Udemy by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,793,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

