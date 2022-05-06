Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CEO James P. Scholhamer Buys 676 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Scholhamer bought 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,673,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.