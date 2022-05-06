Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CEO James P. Scholhamer Buys 676 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Scholhamer bought 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,673,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

