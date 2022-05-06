Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 14,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,853. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 67,930 shares of company stock worth $308,013. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

