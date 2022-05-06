UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 2,082 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.