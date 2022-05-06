UMB Bank N A MO Buys 13,788 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.