UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 127,273 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 324,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

